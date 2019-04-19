New Gloucester’s proposed

budget increases by 12.5%

NEW GLOUCESTER — New Gloucester’s municipal budget is predicted to increase by 12.5% over this year’s budget, primarily because of the town’s move to 24/7 EMS coverage, according to Town Manager Carrie Castonguay.

The proposed budget is $3.6 million, an increase of $400,000. This year’s fire and rescue budget was just over $37,000, while it is over $640,000 in the proposed budget.

Another major increase comes from transitioning to a full time parks and recreation director rather than part-time, although Castonguay hopes that this increase will be offset by increased revenue.

The tax rate is currently $15.80 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value. Castonguay predicts it will increase by 25%, bringing it to $19.75.

Work on roundabout

resumes on Route 25



STANDISH — Road construction for the roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Manchester and Saco roads began again April 15.

The location is a designated a “high-crash” intersection, and the formation of a roundabout will prompt drivers to slow down and therefore prevent crashes, said Ernie Martin, senior project manager at the Maine Department of Transportation.

The intersection currently has a blinking yellow light along route 25 and a blinking red light across Saco and Manchester roads.

A location’s crash rate – calculated by dividing the crash frequency by average daily traffic – is considered super critical if it is above 1, Martin said. The intersection’s crash rate is 4.57.

Contractor RJ Grondin and Sons began work on the site Nov. 7, 2018, clearing brush and removing logs.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 23.

Incumbents in Casco

running unopposed



CASCO — There are no contested races in Casco on the June 11 ballot.

Incumbents Mary Vienessa Fernandes and Thomas Peaslee are running for the two three-year Selectboard seats, and incumbent Malcolm Stanley Buchanan is running for the single three-year SAD61 school board seat.

There are open seats on the Open Space Commission and Transfer Station Council, but no one took out nomination papers for either position.

No contested races

on Raymond ballot



RAYMOND — Incumbents Rolf Olsen and Teresa Sadak are running unopposed for the two three-year Selectboard seats on the June 11 ballot. Also unchallenged is incumbent Janis Cummings, who is running for the single three-year seat on the RSU 14 board of directors.

There are two open three-year seats on the Budget/Finance Committee, but no candidates turned in nomination papers.

Cole Farms plans

to reopen April 29



GRAY — Cole Farms restaurant will reopen April 29.

The popular eatery has been closed since Jan. 22 for renovations. It had originally planned to reopen on March 15, but owner Bradley Pollard said “we hit a few snags.”

Changes include renovating the interior, redesigning the kitchen and adding a brick pizza oven and small market. The decor and lighting will change, but the restaurant will retain its “rustic, comfortable feel,” Pollard said. The restaurant will also introduce new menu items.

Pollard hopes customers will embrace the renovations, which he views as “a change that I feel is positive that maybe sets us up for more of a future that’s conducive to what our society wants.”

Kentucky Derby Party

a benefit for RTT

CUMBERLAND — Rachel’s on The Green at the Val Halla golf course is hosting Riding To The Top’s Kentucky Derby Party May 4. Proceeds will benefit the programs at the therapeutic riding center in Windham.

Festivities, including light snacks, a Best Hat Contest and a silent auction, start at 4 p.m. with post time at 6:50 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at derby4rtt.eventbrite.com.

St. Ann’s Golf Scramble

registration now open

WINDHAM — The 5th Annual St. Ann’s Golf Scramble will be held May 19 at Spring Meadows in Gray.

The cost is $100 per player, which includes a barbecue. Company sponsorships are available. A shotgun start is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The scramble is a benefit for St. Ann’s Episcopal Church’s community outreach programs, including fuel assistance school, school supplies and free meals.

For more information and to register, email the Windham church at stannsoffice@gmail.com or call 892-8447.

Water Treatment Facility

hosting tours next month

STANDISH — The Sebago Lake Water Treatment Facility will be open May 7 for a tour in celebration of National Drinking Water Week, May 5-11.

In addition to learning about treatment techniques from Portland Water District staff, attendees will visit the laboratory and discover how scientists test drinking water.

The tour will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is geared towards an adult audience. The event is free, but those who are interested should register online at pwd.org or call 774-5961 ext. 3659. The facility is located at 2 White Rock Road, Standish.

Construction has resumed for the roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Manchester and Saco roads. This photo shows westbound traffic on Route 25.