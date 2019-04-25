David Galbraith has resigned as Gorham’s zoning administrator.



Gorham seeks to fill

vacant zoning position

GORHAM — The town has a position to fill following the resignation last month of David Galbraith, who was the town’s zoning administrator for eight years.

Galbraith’s resignation letter, dated March 1, 2019, and effective immediately, didn’t cite a reason. It was addressed to Christie Young, the town’s human resources director.

Tom Poirier, the town’s planner, has been appointed the interim zoning administrator, Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said this week.

“It is currently advertised internally as the director of community development, which has the same duties and responsibilities but will represent Gorham more on regional level on planning and development issues,” Paraschak said.

If it is not filled internally, then the position will be further advertised, Paraschak said.

Galbraith, then 46, was hired in Sept. 2011 as zoning administrator. Before coming to Gorham, Galbraith had been director of Auburn’s Planning and Permitting Services.

New round of restaurants

for Small Business Saturday

WESTBROOK — After organizing Westbrook Small Business Saturday last month to highlight the local restaurant scene, Adam Nishan Kalenderian, has worked with another round of restaurants to be featured this month.

This month’s event, set for Saturday, April 27, encourages the public to dine at Quill Books and Beverage for breakfast and Westbrook House of Pizza for lunch. Both businesses are located in Westbrook Common. The dinner stop is at Bamboo Bistro at 1 Cumberland St.. The public is also encouraged to drop into Yes Brewing in the back of 609 Main St. The event will also include a special small business shout-out to Bob’s Auto Detail at 150 Bridge St.

If participants mention Westbrook Small Business Saturday, they can receive a free coffee with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich at Quill and 15 percent off their bill at Westbrook House of Pizza and Bamboo Bistro. There will also be a discount for Westbrook residents for interior and exterior detailing at Bob’s Auto Detail.

Last month’s event featured stops for coffee and breakfast at The Daily Grind, lunch at Blaze’s Burgers and dinner at The Frog & Turtle.

Community Center

partially reopens

WESTBROOK — After being shut down last week so a permanent electrical system could be installed, the front half of the Westbrook Community Center has reopened.

“The entire building has permanent power and we are back to where we were before, if not better,” Acting Community Services Director Greg Post.

Additional HVAC work needs to be done before space in the back half of the building that houses the gymnasium and The Hit Pit can reopen.

There is still work to do to fill, treat and ready the pool for aquatic programs and the Westbrook Seals competitive swimming program. Post said he hopes to open the pool within the next three to four weeks. He said those with memberships will have their aquatic passes extended for however long the pool is out of commission. The community services department is also offering refunds on a case-by-case basis.

The new electrical system was needed after an electrical fire on Jan. 14 ruined the previous system.

Volunteer opportunity

for water stewards

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is looking for volunteers to collect water quality samples and data every other Saturday morning from mid-May through mid-September in Gorham, Westbrook, Windham, Falmouth and Portland. Water stewards are placed in teams of two to three, so volunteers don’t have to be available for every sampling day.

No experience is necessary, and training will be held May 4 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Contact toby@prlt.org for more information, and go to prlt.org/get-involved/ to sign up to volunteer.