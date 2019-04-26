Anna Korsen of Full Plates Full Potential, left, awards a $500 grant for the summer food program to Wendy Ordway, RSU 15’s nutrition director.

Saturday services planned

for slain Standish Marine

STANDISH — Visiting hours for U.S. Marine Cpl. Tyler Patrick Wallingford, 21, of Standish will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A memorial service will follow. Wallingford will be buried at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland with full military honors.

Wallingford was fatally shot April 12 in his barracks at an air station in Beaufort, South Carolina. His death is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Investigators have detained a suspect, Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, in connection with the death. Both men worked as aircraft ordnance technicians with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina.

Wallingford was a third-generation firefighter who worked for the Standish Fire Department while attending Bonny Eagle High School and before joining the military. His father, Richard, still works there. Wallingford graduated from Bonny Eagle in 2015.

51 warrant items

up for vote in Naples

NAPLES — Naples will hold its annual town meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the Municipal Building Gymnasium.

Residents will vote on the proposed municipal budget for 2020, which is $12.5 million.

There are also 51 warrant items on the agenda. They include 30 budget articles and 10 business articles, which include setting the town’s interest rate at 3%.

Nine of the articles pertain to ordinances, including permanent sign permits, codification of land use and town shoreland zoning.

One article asks whether a chimney ordinance, enacted in 1988, should be repealed. It stipulates that installing factory-built and/or metal-type material as a chimney is not permitted, as chimneys must be made of fire-resistant masonry material.

Another article would amend the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance to delete provisions for signs in the shoreland zone.

A full list of the warrant articles can be found on the Naples town website under “Public Notices & News.”

Windham attorney gets

three years, disbarred

WINDHAM — A Windham attorney who was sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges was disbarred from the practice of law in Maine for three years, the Board of Overseers of the Bar said Friday.

Matthew J. Miller’s disbarment took effect retroactively, starting March 1, 2018.

Miller was convicted of accessing child pornography, a federal felony, in July 2017. He was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison in December 2017, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $5,100 fine.

Miller previously worked as an attorney in the federal Social Security Administration, according to the findings by the overseers of the bar.

RSU 15 summer food

program receives boost



GRAY/NEW GLOUCESTER — RSU15 has won a $500 Summer Food Grant, which will be used to support its 2019 summer program, from Full Plates, a statewide childhood hunger organization.

“Our program continued to grow this past summer,” Wendy Ordway, school nutrition director for RSU 15, said in a press release. “We … were able to open another production kitchen at an existing site to accommodate the increasing number of kids, families and programs in the community looking to use these sites on a regular basis.”

In summer 2018, RSU 15 distributed nearly 5,200 meals, a 5% increase over summer 2017.

Full Plates’ 16-county competition was launched to highlight the work summer food programs do reaching the 82,000 children who qualify for free and reduced price school meals, the organization said in a press release.

Comedian Marley to perform

at scholarship fundraiser

BRIDGTON — Comedian Bob Marley will entertain May 15 at a Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce scholarship fundraiser that will also feature a silent auction and Taste of the Lakes food sampling.

Held at Point Sebago in Casco, the auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by Taste of the Lakes from 5:30-7 p.m. and Marley at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 until May 8 and $30 after that date and can be purchased at annualcharityauction.com and mainelakeschamber.com.