Riding To The Top

elects officers,

board members

WINDHAM — The Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center recently elected officers and board members.

New board members include: Bo Bigelow of Murray Plumb & Murray, Mary Lynn Engel of Saint Joseph’s College and Allan Shepard of IBEW 567.

Officers elected for 2017 are: Steve Flynn, president; Kate Jeton, vice president; Janis Childs, secretary and David Shorette, treasurer.

Other members include: Linda Baker, Eileen Chretien, Cynthia Cyr and Emily Dickinson Leete.

Bridgton Art Guild

offers scholarship

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Art Guild offers an annual scholarship in the amount of $500 to one graduating high school student in the Lakes Region planning to study the visual arts at an accredited university, college or art institute.

Guild members help raise the money for these scholarships by donating their artwork to be raffled at Artist Receptions at Gallery 302.

Eligible students must attend Lake Region, Windham, Bonny Eagle or Poland high schools or Fryeburg Academy. Applications are vailable at each school through both the guidance and art departments. They are also available at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., in Bridgton, or on the Gallery 302 website, www.gallery302.com

For more information, contact Gallery 302 at 647-2787 or leave a message for

Ellen O’Neill at 781-861-1894.

Golf tourney benefits

high school sports

WINDHAM — The 7th annual Windham/Raymond Athletics Golf Tournament will be held on June 24 at Point Sebago Golf Resort. The tournament is a benefit for the Windham High School Athletics Department.

The cost will be $400 for a team of four and includes greens fees, a cart, lunch, contests, raffles and a return-visit free round of golf.

Organizers are also looking for additional sponsors for the tournament and for donations for the raffle.

Registration and payment is required by June 1 to secure a team spot. For more information, contact Rich Drummond or Travis Demmons at Windham High School.

Chickadee Quilt Show

scheduled for July

BRIDGTON — The 38th annual Chickadee Quilt Show, the second largest in the state, has been scheduled for July 8-9 at Stevens Brook Elementary School.

Admission is $5. The show will be open 10-4 both days at the school, located on Route 302 in Bridgton.

Proceeds will benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank, Adopt a Child at Christmas

and the Bridgton Community Center, among others.

Lombard horsemanship

clinics next month

WINDHAM — Riding To the Top Therapeutic Riding Center will host clinics with Chris Lombard Feb. 23-25 at 14 Lilac Drive. Clinics are for both individuals with limited experience (must be able to walk and trot independently) and those with significant experience (must be able to walk, trot canter in a group setting). Auditing is available all three days at a cost of $15 per day or $30 for all three days. Clinic space is limited. For more information visit www.ridingtotheop.org, call 892-2813, ext. 14 or email info@ridingtothetop.org. For more information on Chris Lombard, go to www.chrislombard.com.