31 warrant items

on Sebago agenda

SEBAGO — Sebago will hold its annual town meeting Tuesday, May 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sebago Town Hall, 406 Bridgton Road.

Residents will vote on the proposed $2.7 million budget and 32 warrant articles, including whether the town wishes to use approximately $100,000 from its CIP Public Safety Construction Account to construct new EMS living quarters. Another article asks about funding the Branch-Duckers Snowmobile Club with funds received from the state’s snowmobile registration fund.

A full list of warrant articles can be found in the town’s 2018 Annual Report, which is on the town website.

Casco man charged

with stalking, terrorizing

CASCO — A Casco man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with domestic violence stalking, domestic violence terrorizing and violation of a protection from abuse order.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated 24-year-old Nathan Locke on May 6 and learned that he had contacted the victim numerous times in violation of a protection order.

Locke also threatened to harm the victim and use deadly force against law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Locke was located at 336 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco and taken into custody without incident. The Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit also assisted due to the severity of the threats and Locke’s criminal history.

He was then transported to the Cumberland County Jail, and his bail was set at $2,500 cash.

Fire destroys garage,

spreads to residence

WINDHAM — A fire that started in an attached garage before spreading to a single-family home in Windham displaced four people Tuesday afternoon.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said the fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. at the home at 132 Tandberg Trail, also known as Route 115.

The fire destroyed the garage before spreading into the ranch-style home. Two adults were home at the time and one was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Libby said six fire departments from neighboring towns responded and were able to contain most of the fire damage to the garage, but the fire did cause a significant amount of smoke damage to the home, making it uninhabitable.

Windham police shut down a stretch of the busy road during the commuter rush hour for about two hours. The road reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Libby said the cause of the fire appears to have been accidental.

RTT executive director

wins association honor

WINDHAM — Sarah Bronson, executive director of Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center, has received a top honor from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, which named her its 2019 Region Credentialed Professional of the Year.

Bronson, a physical therapist and lifelong equestrian, co-founded RTT in 1993. She is a PATH International Registered Level instructor and Registered Therapist.

The award puts Bronson in the running for PATH International’s international award. That winner will be announced in November.

Trust nears fund goal

to purchase forestland

BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust has received 95% of the funds it needs to purchase the 252-acre Peabody-Fitch Woods site and has until June 30 to raise the remaining $17,000.

The trust was recently awarded $12,500 from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation to put toward the purchase. It is now seeking donations from individuals to meet its funding goal.

Peabody-Fitch Woods surrounds Bridgton Historical Society’s Narramissic farm. Loon Echo’s goal is conserving this land and ensuring public access for recreational opportunities, including hunting. It plans to enhance existing pedestrian trails and is working with local clubs to make sure that a snowmobile and ATV corridor on the property remains accessible.

Cabin Masters headline

home, garden, cannabis show

FRYEBURG — Headlining the Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis May 17-19 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds will be the Maine Cabin Masters of the DIY Network show.

They will be at the show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 to greet fans, pose for selfies and talk about their TV work.

More than 150 exhibitors, live music starting at 3:30 p.m. each day, family cornhole tournaments, Meet the Chefs cooking demonstrations, food trucks, beer, wine and oysters will all be part of the show. CBD and cannabis exhibitors will sell a variety of products for home use and cultivation, although most are medicinal-related.

The show will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19.

Tickets, $8 each, are valid for all three days. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.homegardenflowershow.com.

Forest ranger, Smokey,

Sons of Norway at park

GRAY — A district forest ranger will give a demonstration and display the tools of the trade May 18 at the Maine Wildlife Park. The ranger’s special guest will be Smokey the Bear, who from noon to 12:30 p.m. will be available for photos with park visitors.

Also on May 18, members of the local Sons of Norway organization, in full native dress, will give presentations on Scandinavians countries’ wildlife and conservation practices. Demonstrations of traditional carving, rosemaling folk art, weaving and Viking life will be offered, and native foods will be available to sample.

Riding To The Top Executive Director Sarah Bronson assists rider Trey Gilpatrick on Andy. Bronson recently was honored by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.