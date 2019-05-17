Naples residents go

to polls Tuesday



NAPLES — Naples residents will cast their votes Tuesday, May 21, in contested races for the Planning Board and Selectboard.

Incumbent Robert Caron II and John Nostin are running for the open Selectboard seat.

Four candidates are competing for two Planning Board seats: incumbents John Thompson and James Allen, and Robert Nyberg and Caleb Humphrey.

Residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the town gymnasium, 15 Village Green Lane.

Voters in SAD 61

to decide budget



BRIDGTON/CASCO/NAPLES — Residents of Casco, Bridgton and Naples will vote to finalize their school budget on Tuesday, May 21.

The proposed $30.5 million budget has increased 2.6 percent over this year’s budget.

Superintendent Al Smith said Bridgton will be asked to incur an additional $368,000 cost, Casco to contribute an additional $176,000 and Naples an additional $275,000.

Residents of Casco can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 940 Meadow Road. Residents of Bridgton can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town hall, 26 North High St. Residents of Naples can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the town gymnasium, 15 Village Green Lane.

Michigan firm buys

Pine Tree Estates

STANDISH — RHP Properties, a property investment company located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has purchased Pine Tree Estates.

CEO Ross Partrich recently announced the purchase of the 224-home community and said the company was pleased to expand its company profile into Maine.

The company’s first purchase in Maine brings its total number of manufactured home communities to 256 nationwide.

Fiddlehead tag sale

this weekend in Gray

GRAY — The Fiddlehead PTO will hold its Fifth Annual Giant Tag Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Fiddlehead School for Arts & Sciences, 25 Shaker Road.

Proceeds benefit the PTO’s efforts to support the school staff and activities. For more information, email fiddleheadpto@gmail.com.