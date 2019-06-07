State investigating police

shooting of Standish man

GORHAM — The state Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate the shooting death of Kyle Needham of Standish by a Gorham police officer last week.

Needham, 32, was shot by Gorham police Officer Dean Hannon, a 16-year veteran of the force, in the state’s third officer-involved shooting of the year, the Attorney General’s Office said. Hannon fired on Needham when it appeared he was about to run over an officer, according to Mark Malon the office’s spokesman.

Needham was wanted on warrants, including for eluding a Maine State Police trooper during a car chase in York County last month, but it was unclear what brought Gorham police to the shopping plaza in Gorham Center where the shooting occurred or how they first came to interact with Needham.

No officers were hurt in the incident, which happened between 4 and 5 p.m. May 31.

Amanda Merrifield, 33, Needham’s girlfriend, was with him at the time of the shooting. She told the Portland Press Herald the shooting was unnecessary and Needham never intended to hurt anyone.

Hannon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the attorney general’s investigation into whether the shooting was legally justified, which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.

Authorities declined to comment further.

Windham teen strikes,

kills woman in Buxton

BUXTON — Buxton police say Lynda Shupe, 67, of Buxton was raking leaves by the side of her home on Main Street when she was struck by a car and killed last weekend.

Police Chief Troy Cline said the driver of the 2009 Chevy Malibu that hit Shupe was a 17-year-old boy from Windham. Cline said no further information will be released regarding the boy’s identity or whether charges might be filed against the teenager.

Cline said the investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing. Buxton police are investigating with assistance from the Saco Police Department crash reconstruction team.

The crash took place around 5:47 p.m. on Main Street, near its intersection with Salmon Falls Road, Buxton police said.

Roundabout construction

will cause traffic delays

STANDISH — The roundabout construction project at the intersection of route 25 and Manchester and Saco roads will begin base paving on Tuesday, June 11.

The paving should take approximately three days. Drivers should expect long traffic delays and seek alternate routes.

