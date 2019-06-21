Man killed in dirt bike

accident identified

SEBAGO — The Maine Warden’s Service says Corey Chase, 38, of Sebago was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his dirt bike on a trail in Sebago.

Spokesman Mark Latti said Chase was riding along a trail off Hancock Pond Road when he lost control of his bike and was thrown from it.

He was riding alone and not wearing a helmet, wardens said. Latti said the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. June 16.

Former restaurant

to be child care facility

GRAY — The site of the former DiSanto’s restaurant is being converted to a child care facility set to open in August.

The site, located at 322 W. Gray Road, has been fully gutted and is now under construction.

The town issued a building permit for The Playhouse Childcare, a facility that will serve 76 children, from infants to preschool-aged kids. It will have eight classrooms and a fenced 3,000-square-foot outdoor play area.

The builder, developer and owner is Chase Custom Homes & Finance of Westbrook.

Brewery hosts

grand opening

NEW GLOUCESTER — NU Brewery, 437 Lewiston Road, will have its official grand opening June 22.

The brewery had a soft opening May 25. Its hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

SMART celebrates

foster care success

WINDHAM — SMART Child and Family Services, a social service agency serving the communities surrounding Windham, will hold its annual celebration of success Monday, June 24.

SMART is also celebrating foster parents and a foster young adult who is going to the University of Maine on a full scholarship.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, will speak, and residents are invited to meet, mingle and enjoy refreshments with the foster care community.

The event will take place at 86 Tanberg Trail from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Workshop encourages

discussion about buffers

WINDHAM — About 40 residents gathered June 13 for a Buffer Blitz Workshop sponsored by the Highland Lake Association.

The workshop aimed to encourage homeowners to implement best practices in caring for their properties in order to protect water quality in the lake.

Presentations were given by John Maclaine, the Non Point Source Training Center Coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection, Chris Brewer, Project Administrator at Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District, Code Enforcement Director Chris Hanson and resident Kevin McElearney.

Discussion was lively, and residents were able to interact with and ask questions of landscapers, municipal officials, HLA representatives and local agencies.

Paddle Board Race

July 6 to benefit LEA

BRIDGTON — The 3rd Annual Maine Lakes Paddle Board Race to benefit the Lakes Environmental Association is scheduled for July 6 at Tarry-A-While Resort on Highland Lake in Bridgton.

A flat-water race for all abilities, it includes 2K and 5K courses for men and women, three different age classes and two board length classes. There will also be another “grom” race for kids in the cove. For more information and to register, go to mainelakes.org.

Two local companies

receive energy grants

Two Lakes Region companies are among 12 Maine organizations to receive grants from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program to install renewable energy systems.

Shawnee Peak Holdings in Bridgton received a $12,991 REAP grant to buy a 20.48 kW roof-mounted solar array. The project will save $3,675 per year and generate 22,971 kWh annually, replacing all business energy needs, according to a press release.

In Standish, 650 Cape Road Holding, a real estate holding company, received an $11,371 grant to buy and install a 20.16 kW solar PV array, which will benefit Tower Publishing, the release said. The project will replace 16,353 kWh (77 percent) and save $2,584 year.

New Chair and Vice Chair in NG

NEW GLOUCESTER — At the Selectboard meeting June 17, board members chose a new chair and vice chair.

Linda Chase will serve as Chairwoman and Karen Gilles will serve as Vice Chairwoman.

Terms are up for current Selectboard member Lenora Conger and Vice Chairman Steven Libby, and they have been replaced by Tammy Donovan and George Colby Sr.

Raymond chooses new leadership

RAYMOND — The Raymond Selectboard chose a new chair and vice chair at its June 18 meeting.

Rolf Olsen, the former Vice Chair, will now serve as Chairman. Marshall Bullock, the former Parliamentarian, will serve as Vice Chairman. Teresa Sadak, the former Chairwoman, will serve as Parliamentarian.

Gray approves new setback rules for caregivers

GRAY — The Town Council approved amendments that alter how setbacks are measured for registered marijuana caregivers June 18.

“The language that’s currently on the books,” Community Development Director Doug Webster said at the June 4 meeting, “had the cumulative effect of prohibiting registered caregivers on many properties in the village center district in particular.”

Councilors gave preliminary approval June 4 and held a public hearing on the amendments at a Planning Board meeting June 13.

Instead of measuring setbacks from lot line to lot line, they will be measured “from the lot line of where medical marijuana uses are not allowed to either the driveway access or the location on the property where the registered caregiver use is occurring,” Webster said June 4.

The new standard will apply in four districts: Business Districts 1 and 2, Commercial and Village Center.