Buy a bag, help

Community Center

The Westbrook Community Center has been chosen as the February recipient of the Hannaford Helps Resusable Bag Program. During the month of February, Hannaford will donate $1 to the center for every bag with the good karma message sold at the Westbrook store.

Tax payments

due this month

Real Estate and personal property taxes are due on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Any taxpayers with questions should call 854-9105 or email taxcollector@westbrook.me.us.

Have coffee

with mayor

Westbrook Mayor Mike Sanphy will hold a “Mayor’s Coffee” public meet-and-greet session from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at City Hall, 2 York St.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

Library schedule

for February

Walker Memorial Library will be closed Friday, Feb. 3, for staff development. It also will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.

The library has a number of special activities planned during the month. For a schedule, go to www.walker.lib.me.us.

February Feast

in Frenchtown

Westbrook Community Policing is hosting a February Feast from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Anthony’s Church on Brown Street.

Come share a meal and culture with neighbors. All are welcome.







