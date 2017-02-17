Brown indicted in fatal hit-and-run

WINDHAM — A Scarborough man was indicted this week by a Cumberland County grand jury on several charges in the hit-and-run death of bicyclist Brandon Dumond, 26, of Windham.

Devin Brown, 33, was indicted Feb. 14 on charges of manslaughter, aggravated criminal OUI, aggravated assault, and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death. The charges stem from a Nov. 16, 2016, crash that killed Dumond while he was riding his bike on Anderson Road in Windham.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a determination that enough evidence exists to be prosecuted.

Police say Dumond, an Anderson Road resident, was biking on the street around 7 p.m. when the crash occurred. The Windham Police Department and Fire and Rescue both responded, but Dumond died at the scene as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash, according to a press release from the Police Department this week.

Following the crash, police received a report that the vehicle under suspicion had left the scene. That eventually led them to Brown, who, police say, was also involved in a single-vehicle crash on River Road in Windham later that day. Brown was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brown remains at Cumberland County Jail.

According to his obituary, Dumond graduated from Windham High School in 2009 and had worked for D&G Machine for five years. Prior to his death, he had recently been hired as a plumber’s apprentice.

