Budgets passed at Lakes Region town meetings

Town meeting voters in Bridgton, Casco, Naples, Sebago, Standish and Windham signed off on town spending for the coming fiscal year.

Bridgton

Town Manager Robert Peabody said Bridgton voters approved the proposed budget at the June 13 town meeting. While the budget represents an increase in spending of more than $380,000, Peabody said there will actually be a net decrease in the budget with revenues factored in. Coupled with a decrease in the town’s SAD 61 costs and an upcoming town reevaluation, Peabody expects Bridgton to see an overall decrease in the tax rate.

Casco

Town Clerk Penny Bean said Casco residents voted down two warrant articles at the June 13 town meeting, both related to possible land acquisitions. Voters decided against spending $27,500 to acquire a property on State Park Road and also said no to spending $75,000 for a property off Bass Lane, which is off Heath Road.

Casco voters did sign off on all other warrant articles, approving nearly $3.9 million in spending – up almost 10 percent from the current year.

Naples

Town Clerk Judy Whynot said voters approved all budget warrant articles at the June 9 Naples town meeting. Those warrants totaled roughly $3.9 million in municipal spending for the coming fiscal year. The only measures to fail at the meeting were a new sign ordinance and a $41,500 expenditure to dissemble and move the cupola of the former Bay of Naples Inn to town-owned property, Whynot said.

The historic cupola currently sits on a former campground property in town and a committee was created to investigate the cost and options for moving it. The Selectboard had voted 3-1 against recommending the expense.

Sebago

Staff at the Sebago Town Office said voters approved all warrant articles at the June 2 town meeting, including a more than $2.2 million operating budget for the coming fiscal year. That approved budget is an increase of nearly $43,000 from the current year.

Sebago voters also approved several ordinance changes, including a ban on retail marijuana establishments and social clubs.

Standish

All 34 warrant articles passed as written at Standish’s June 16 town meeting, according to Town Clerk Mary Chapman, who said that approximately 35 residents turned out. Voters signed off on a $9.7 million operating budget for the coming fiscal year that represents an increase of just over 10 percent from the current year’s expenses.

The increase in municipal spending would raise the local tax rate by 44 cents from $13.25 per $1,000 of real estate assessment to $13.69, according to the town’s budget request. That projected increase does not include the impact from SAD 6 school costs.

Windham

Town Clerk Linda Morrell said approximately 57 Windham voters at the June 16 Windham town meeting approved the more than $19 million budget for the coming fiscal year, with only a handful of no votes. When the Town Council voted 4-2 in May to advance the budget, Town Manager Tony Plante said it represents a 5.6 percent increase in spending from the current year. Plante estimated that the budget would amount to only a 1.8 percent increase on the municipal portion of taxes because of various sources of revenue.

