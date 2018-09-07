Butler deserves votes as Windham rep

Windham House District 25 has a superior candidate in Jennie Butler.

With over 27 years as a school teacher, Jennie has the ability to work with others, and will be an awesome representative for us. Her community commitment is evidenced by her work with the Windham Recreation Department Advisory Committee, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, the Windham Athletic Boosters and others. She knows first-hand the struggles of those caring for aging parents. She is energetic, intelligent and compassionate.

The Maine AFL-CIO, Sierra Club and others have already endorsed Jennie. As our representative, she will fight for all of us. I have known Jennie for more than 25 years and I have no doubt that she will work tirelessly for our District.

I encourage you to vote for Jennie Butler for Maine House District 25. If you want your voice to be heard, you won’t find a better representative than Jennie Butler.

Lori Poland

Windham