Buxton man charged in alleged assault

BUXTON —A 33-year-old Buxton man was charged Friday for allegedly running over his girlfriend during an early morning incident in the area of Town Farm Road in Buxton, Police Chief Troy Cline said in a press release.

Police said Corey Meserve, who said he was stabbed during the altercation, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, which is a Class A crime, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), a Class C crime. He remained held without bail at York County Jail on April 20.

Buxton Officers Brian Guay and Kayla Reuss responded to the town’s police department at 12:25 a.m. and met with Meserve, who claimed he had been stabbed with a tool that removes tire valve cores.

“Meserve advised officers that his girlfriend … had been the one that had stabbed him,” the press release said.

But police said while Buxton officers were investigating, a Portland police sergeant reported that Morris was being treated at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

“(The girlfriend) reported to Portland officers that Meserve had run her over with his truck in the area of Town Farm Road in Buxton,” Cline said in the release. “Portland officers advised that Morris had injuries consistent with what she was saying.”

Cline said Guay interviewed Meserve about the “developing case and what the evidence was indicating.”

Reuss and Portland Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

