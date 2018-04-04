Buxton man sentenced in OUI cases

(From a press release)

PORTLAND — Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson announced Wednesday that John C. Forbis, 49, of Buxton was sentenced on three operating under the influence related cases before Judge Thomas D. Warren in Cumberland County Superior Court on April 2 in Portland.

On March 16, Forbis was tried and convicted of aggravated operating under the influence, a Class B crime. He was sentenced Tuesday on the aggravated OUI; operating with a suspended license during an OUI suspension; failure to give correct name, and violation of conditions of release. Forbis was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration with all but seven years suspended, consecutive to the six months he received in Docket number 17-5298.

Once released, he will be on probation for three years with conditions requiring that he not use or possess alcohol beverages, not use or possess motor vehicle keys, that he not operate a motor vehicle and to engage in counseling. He also received an additional 10-year license suspension, and a consecutive three-year license suspension and a fine.

Forbis was also sentenced on Unified Criminal Docket numbers 17-5298 and 17-3396.



In Unified Criminal Docket #17-5298, Forbis was sentenced to six months in jail for operating with a suspended license during an OUI suspension, a class E crime. The defendant received a one-year consecutive license suspension and fines. He was also charged with three additional misdemeanor offenses in this incident – unlawful use of license, and two counts of violation of bail, which were for possessing motor vehicle keys and committing a new criminal act.

In Unified Criminal Docket number 17-3396, Forbis was sentenced on aggravated OUI, a class B crime. He received a straight sentence of six years of incarceration consecutive to Docket number 17-5298 and concurrent to the aggravated operating under the influence Docket number 17-7212. He also received a 10-year license suspension and a fine.

Forbis has eight prior convictions for operating under the influence since 1990, including two prior felony OUI convictions. Assistant District Attorney Brendan O’Brien who prosecuted the case said, “His criminal behavior is not simply a matter of chemical dependency, it demonstrates a complete disregard for the law and the safety of the community.”