Buxton Notes

Penna

Superintendent earns

national certification



SAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna on Feb. 14 was awarded National Superintendent Certification by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, in Los Angeles, California.

Launched in 2013, the certification process is spread across 18 months and is tailored for superintendents who have been in the job seven years or less. The forums, seminars and coaching provide opportunities to define and examine issues that surface in real-life situations, including district budgeting, 21st century technology and superintendent-school board relations.

Penna, one of only 85 superintendents throughout the nation who have earned the certification, participated in more than 80 hours of in-person workshops focusing on improving student outcomes. He also engaged in one-on-one mentoring for two years along with completing a Capstone Project which he presented and was peer reviewed at the National AASA conference.