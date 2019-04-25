Buxton Notes

Dorcas fest date set

The annual Dorcas Fest Community Day has been set for Aug. 10 at Tory Hill, intersection of routes 202 and 112, Buxton.

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton, a charitable group, sponsors the event.

Highlights include a 5K road race at 8 a.m.; free antique car show and coffee, 9 a.m., Brewster mansion grounds; flea market, 9 a.m., Tory Hill Church; parade sponsored by the town of Buxton, 11 a.m.; and tours of the Brewster Mansion, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Buxton-Hollis Historical Society.

The Mallet Brothers Band will return for a concert at 6 p.m. with tickets available at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 929-6495.

Historical society reminder

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will open a new exhibit about West Buxton at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at its museum, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), Buxton.

The event is part of the society’s open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with refreshments and the Maine band BillyBilly.

