Buxton Notes

Free wellness expo

The Buxton Recreation Department and local businesses are hosting a Senior Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to noon May 9 at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

The event includes blood pressure checks, emergency preparedness, dietitians, sun and tick safety, and demonstrations.

This is a free event for local senior citizens who are looking for ways to improve their lifestyle. For more information, call 929-8381.

SAD 6 senior citizens

Senior citizens in SAD 6 are invited to a free turkey dinner at 4:45 p.m. on May 16 at the Bonny Eagle High School cafeteria, 700 Saco Road, Standish.

For more information and to RSVP, call 929-3831.

Cemetery annual meeting

The Buxton Centre Cemetery Association for the Woodlawn Cemetery on Groveville Road will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. May 16 at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

All lot owners, representatives and interested parties are welcome and encouraged to attend. Members in attendance will elect officers and directors; reports will be received; and an auditor will be selected, along with any other business.

For more information, including the purchase of lots, call John Myers, association secretary, at 929-5806.



