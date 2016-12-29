Buxton Notes

Bank boosts Day One

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution donated $2,500 to Day One, an organization focused on reducing substance use disorders and addressing mental health needs among Maine youth. This donation pushes Day One closer to their fundraising goal of $16,600, which will be put toward new office space for their residence at Buxton.

Construction on the office space was scheduled to start Dec. 27.

The renovation will help Day One offer more counseling sessions in addition to running the programs more efficiently. Day One’s Residence at Buxton is the only residential treatment program in Maine that serves teen girls with substance use disorders. The facility, which has six beds, has had an ongoing waitlist since it opened in 2014.

“The impact of Day One is invaluable as they give adolescents the resources to find restoration and healing while continuing to foster their education,” said Bob Quentin, CEO at Saco & Biddeford Savings. “We are proud to support Day One as they work to reach more youth in York County and beyond.”

Day One’s residential treatment program offers individual and group counseling, family therapy, life skills training and 12-step programs. The organization builds on the program by incorporating nutrition classes, life skills training and SAD 6 so that students can arn credits for high school graduation.

“Given that half of our clients were from York County in 2015, we are very grateful to have the support of Saco and Biddeford Savings as we try to reach more youth in this area,” said Caroline Raymond, Day One’s interim executive director.

To donate to Day One’s fundraiser or for more information about the organization, call 767-0991 ext. 121.

Secret Santa visits Buxton

Joann Groder, director of the Buxton Food Co-op, reported last week that a Secret Santa showed up and handed out $100 bills to the needy as they picked up food.

Groder said the Santa handed out envelopes with the bills to as many as 60 people who really needed it. “Everybody was so surprised,” Groder said. “Women cried and cried hard.”

She said it was the Secret Santa’s first visit to Buxton. Groder said the co-op is also grateful to Richard “Sandy” and Beverly Atkinson of Tory Hill for their annual help.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross is conducting a blood drive 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

