Buxton Notes

The First Congregational Church of Buxton recently welcomed three new members. They are, from left, Gordon Curry, Roxanne McClain and George Meeker. The historic church is also known as Tory Hill Meetinghouse.

Historic church adds members

The Rev. Allison Curry, pastor of The First Congregational Church of Buxton, intersection of routes 202 and 112, on Jan. 22 welcomed three new members.

They are Gordon Curry, Roxanne McClain and George Meeker. “Roxanne and George join us by letter of transfer from another church,” read a statement released by Susan Eldridge, a business committee member. “Gordon joins by affirmation of his baptism.”

A reception followed the Sunday service. “As our church continues to grow, new members are always welcome. There will be another class of interested persons in the spring,” the church said.

The announcement said the church, also known as the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, has been growing in attendance weekly for the last several months.

“Our historic church offers a conventional setting, a warm and interesting congregation and a real sense of community. We are an open and affirming church and welcome all to come and check us out,” the church said.

The church was built in 1822. For more information, reach out to the Rev. Allison Curry at 929-4252.