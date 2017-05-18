Buxton Notes

Historical society to celebrate spring

Buxton-Hollis Historical Society is celebrating spring on Sunday, May 21, from 1 – 3:30 p.m. with its “Victorian White Party” on the lawns at Quillcote, 20 Salmon Falls Road, Hollis.

Quillcote was the historic summer home of children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin. The Movers and Shakers Competitive Dance Team from All That Dance Studio in West Buxton will wind the Maypole with beautiful colored streamers as they perform traditional dances.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, includes music, refreshments, croquet, horseshoes and floral crown wreaths. For more information, go to www.buxtonhollishistorical.org, or leave a message for a return call at 929-1684. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

Senior citizens’ meal

SAD 6 is hosting its annual Senior Citizen Dinner on Thursday, May 18. Any senior (60+) who lives in any of the school district’s towns – Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish – may attend the event for free.

The turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served at 4:45 p.m. in the cafeteria at Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish. RSVP at 929-3831.