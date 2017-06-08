Buxton Notes

Ghost of Paul Revere homecoming

The Ghost of Paul Revere, a folk band originating on the banks of the Saco River, will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the back lawn of the Royal Brewster Mansion, 8 Brewster Place, at Tory Hill in Buxton.

The show is in conjunction with the annual fair sponsored by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton. The Ghost of Paul Revere will arrive in Buxton following a performance in Colorado. The concert gate opens at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the show, $27.50, are limited to 300 and available by visiting www.Eventbrite.com.

The show will be preceded at 9 a.m. by the third annual car show at the mansion and followed by community fireworks at dusk sponsored by the Narragansett No. 1 Foundation.

Joint historical societies meeting

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will host a meeting with Gorham Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Buxton-Hollis History Center, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), in Buxton.

The topic will be “The Narragansett Townships No. 1 and No. 7.” Speakers Robert Yarumian and Suzie Phillips will discuss the Narragansett land grants that survived, thrived and became the towns of Buxton and Gorham. Suggested donations are $10; and $8, seniors and students.

