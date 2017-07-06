Buxton Notes

Ghost of Paul Revere

tickets available

Tickets are still available for Ghost of Paul Revere, a folk group with local roots, that will perform in concert 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the lawn at the historic Royal Brewster Mansion, Tory Hill, Buxton.

The group, touring nationally, will play during the annual Docas Society of Hollis and Buxton fair.

Tickets, $27.50, are available by visiting www.Eventbrite.com and sales are limited to 300.

The fair includes a car show at 9 a.m. and fireworks at dusk courtesy of the Narragansett No. 1 Foundation.

Indian Cellar walk

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society is hosting a nature walk to Indian Cellar along the Saco River at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

John Mattor of the Hollis Conservation Commission will lead the tour. Parking will be at the lot across from the Salmon Falls Library, at the intersection of Route 202 and the Old Alfred Road.

The society reports that many improvements have been made to the trails in recent years.

The walk will be followed by a barbecue that requires an RSVP by contacting Roberta Ransdell at 929-4529 or email robertaramsdell@myottmail.com.