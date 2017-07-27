Buxton Notes

Tory Hill Meetinghouse is hosting a free jazz concert on the lawn from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Free jazz at Tory Hill

The First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meetinghouse) is sponsoring the second annual Saco River Jazz Ensemble concert from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

The free concert will be held on the lawn at the church, intersection of routes 202 and 112. Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

A free-will offering will be collected to support the jazz band. Hot dogs, popcorn, chips and homemade desserts in addition to water and soda will be available to purchase.

In case of rain, the event will move inside the church.