Buxton Notes

Warchol earns writing award

Laurie Warchol of Ferncroft Road in Buxton is a winner of PEN New England’s 2017 Susan Bloom Discovery Award in children’s literature for her non-fiction manuscript, “Dragonfly: Waiting for Wings.”

“It was my third year of entering a manuscript for consideration and my first year entering a non-fiction story,” Warchol, a business banker, said in an email.

Genetic genealogy

Nancy Milliken Mason will speak when the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the society’s headquarters, 100 Main St. (Route 4A) in Buxton.

Mason’s topic is titled “Genetic Genealogy: Case Studies to Help with Traditional Genealogical Research.”

A genetic genealogist and member of many national and international historical / genealogical societies, she has been doing traditional genealogy research for more than 30 years. She is a member of the Maine Genealogical DIG (DNA Interest Group)

She teaches local adult education programs and is available for DNA research consultations. Suggested donations at the meeting are $10; seniors, $8.

For more information, call the society at 929-1684.