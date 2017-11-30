Buxton Notes

Historical society open house

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will show its museum and store in a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at 100 Main St. in Bar Mills.

Those attending are invited to shop for holiday gifts, visit the Bar Mills exhibit or research family history. Light refreshments will be served.

Church Christmas concert

The North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road in Groveville, is hosting a Christmas concert featuring the Westbrook City Band at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The band will play seasonal selections. Donations will be appreciated.

Rabies clinic Saturday

A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is set for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. For faster service take along the previous rabies vaccination certificate. Anyone from any community is welcome. The cost is $8 per vaccination.

The Hollis Animal Clinic, the towns of Buxton and Hollis, and the Vacationland Dog Club sponsor the clinic.

For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

School makeup days

The MSAD 6 Board of Directors voted unanimously last week to change the district calendar to identify Dec. 22 and March 16 as student days.

The change, director Nathan Carlow said on Facebook, was recommended by Superintendent Paul Penna “to lessen the impact of the several storm days the district had a few weeks ago.”