Buxton Notes

Easter services

The First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meeting House) will hold its Easter Service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, at the intersection of route 202 and 112 in Buxton.

The Rev. Allison Curry will lead the service. Eve Sawyer will orchestrate the music with the church choir and a special guest will accompany on the violin.

Following the service, there will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids, and the Easter Bunny will be putting in a guest appearance. “All are welcome to join our open and affirming congregation for a glorious Easter Service,” a church announcement said.

For those who prefer an early service, there will be an Easter sunrise service at Lucy Gorham’s farm, 143 Joy Valley Road (Route 117), Buxton. The service is at 7 a.m. and those attending are free to go about 6:15 p.m. to catch the sunrise and enjoy some hot chocolate, coffee, hot cross buns and other pastries.

Historical society readies for season

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), Bar Mills will open for the season on Thursday, April 5.

The society’s history center and museum will be open 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays.

For more information, call 929-1684.