Buxton Notes

The yellow sea of 10,000 daffodils planted last fall in South Buxton Cemetery at Tory Hill, intersection of routes 202 and 112, makes a colorful spring splash. Richard and Beverly Atkinson donated the bulbs. He is president of the cemetery’s association.

Genealogical workshop

Buxton-Hollis Historical Society is hosting a genealogical workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 12, at its history center, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), Bar Mills.

The interactive workshop will feature resources and research methods. The society’s Past President Brent Hill and librarian Nancy Pierce will lead an informative presentation using local case histories and your own queries to help you uncover your family’s genealogy. Those planning to attend should leave a message at 929-1684 so that sufficient materials will be available.

Donations are always gratefully accepted and are used towards the society’s on-going capital improvements.

Cemetery annual meeting

The Buxton Centre Cemetery Association for Woodlawn Cemetery on Groveville Road will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

For more information including the purchase of lots, call the secretary, John Myers, at 929-5806.

Bonny Eagle chess tournament

Bonny Eagle Chess Club has announced the inaugural annual Memorial Day Weekend Scholastic Teams Chess Tournament at Bonny Eagle Middle School on Saturday, May 26.

Registration deadline is Tuesday, May 22.

There will be two sections at this tournament — high school and k-8.

Perpetual trophies, including the Claude E. Webber Memorial Cup, will be awarded to the winning and second place teams in each section. Winning players will also receive individual memento trophies.

For rules, fees, eligibility, and registration details, visit https://sites.google.com/bonnyeagle.org/bonnyeaglechessclub/contact-us.