Buxton Notes

Joann Groder, volunteer director of Buxton Community Service Co-op, and several helpers were recently feted at an appreciation party given by the pantry’s clients outside Town Hall. Groder is pictured at the party chatting with Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline.

Food co-op volunteers honored

Joann Groder and several other volunteers at Buxton Community Service Co-op were recently surprised with a party on the lawn outside Town Hall. The appreciation bash with tea and hors d’oeuvres was given by many of the pantry’s clients.

Groder, volunteer director, founded the food co-op in December 2012. It serves about 70 families.

For the surprise party, Groder said a woman donated 25 $10 gift certificates at the Donut Hole for co-op volunteers. The table was set with China tea cups and flowers, she said.

Police Chief Troy Cline, who grew up in Buxton, congratulated Groder at the party for her community service.

Groder was treated to another party, for her 82nd birthday June 25, by her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.