Buxton Notes

Dorcas Fest reminder

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton is sponsoring its annual fest on Saturday, Aug. 4, on the grounds of the Brewster Mansion, intersection of routes 202 and 112, in Buxton.

Features include a free car show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; a Mallett Brothers Band concert, 6-9 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and $20 tickets available at the gate; and fireworks sponsored by the Narragansett Number One Foundation.

The fest is hosted by Richard and Beverly Atkinson, owners of the mansion built in 1805. The barn will be open with cookies for kids and door prizes, and ice cream will be sold.

Church service moves to farm

The First Congregational Church of Buxton, Tory Hill Meeting House, is holding next Sunday’s service, Aug. 5, outside at the farm of Lucy Gorham at 143 Joy Valley, Buxton.

Everyone is welcome.

The service is at 10 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. A picnic lunch will be held following the service. Those attending are asked to bring a chair, picnic lunch and lawn games. Dessert and drinks will be provided.