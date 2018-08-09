Buxton Notes

Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will hold its Blue Bird Benefit Bash fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 18, on the grounds and barn at the Brewster Mansion in Buxton.

The funeral for Harry Weymouth of Buxton, a 30-year volunteer with the town’s fire department and a lieutenant for the South Portland Fire Department, will be held Sunday, Aug. 12.

Weymouth, 46, died in a car crash early Aug. 2 on Route 202 near Hollis Center.

Services will held at 3 p.m. at Eastpoint Church, 345 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. The funeral will be followed by a reception at the church.

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society is hosting its fundraiser, “Blue Bird Benefit Bash,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, on the grounds and in the barn at the historic Brewster Mansion, 8 Brewster Place, Buxton.

Three antique dealers will offer an opinion of the value of one treasure per each couple attending the bash. The three are Steve Center of Centervale Farm Antiques in Scarborough; Kevin Keraghan of Warehouse 839, Saco; and Rachel Gurley of Gurley Antique Gallery, Scarborough.

A $25 donation per person includes a social hour on the mansion grounds and a light, summer buffet.

“This is a wonderful, enjoyable, informative event and fundraiser to benefit the society’s capital projects,” said Jan Hill, society president.

Richard and Beverly Atkinson own the mansion built in 1805. For reservations, call Bev at 929-6495.

