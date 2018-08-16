Buxton Notes

Girl Scout earns

Silver Award



Girl Scouts of Maine have announced that Kelly Brun of Buxton is one of 19 Girl Scouts earning a Silver Award for projects completed this year.

At the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook, about 300 small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, and mice, get adopted each year, a press release said. “However, for those families who want to bring home a new fur-ever friend, there wasn’t as much information on the small animals as there is on the cats and dogs,” the release said.

Brun set about to make sure that small animals got their place in the spotlight, too.

“Brun created a survey for the staff, volunteers, and foster families to use when caring for the small animals, helping them evaluate each animal’s behavior and activity,” the Girls Scouts said. “She also created personality cards for the small animals, giving prospective families an opportunity to know them better and making sure they are a right fit for their homes.”

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout in grades 6-8 can earn and gives girls the chance to show they are leaders who are organized, determined and dedicated to improving their communities.

BHHS bash reminder

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society is hosting its fundraiser, “Blue Bird Benefit Bash,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, on the grounds and in the barn at the historic Brewster Mansion, 8 Brewster Place, Buxton.

Three antique dealers will offer an opinion of the value of one item per each couple attending.

A $25 donation per person includes a social hour on the mansion grounds and a light summer buffet. For reservations, call Bev at 929-6495.

