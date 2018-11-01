Buxton Notes

Historical society

annual meeting

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society, 100 Main St., Bar Mills, will conduct its annual meeting with election of officers, a potluck dinner and program from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

Nancy Ponzetti, historian and teacher, will present the program about the confederacy of the Wabanaki, “People of the Dawn.”

“The Wabnaki are the first people of the area of Northeastern New England and Maritime Canada, living here for over 12,000 years. At one time, there were more than 20 nations of the Wabanaki Confederacy. There are only four nations still in existence in Maine: the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot. More than 16 nations were completely destroyed,” the historical society said in its announcement.

To reserve your seat and let organizers know of a potluck contribution, call 929-4592. Suggested donations are $10; seniors, $8.

Recycle to support

BEHS scholarship

The Buxton Garden Club is collecting all inkjet cartridges and any working or broken cell phones to fund a scholarship for a Bonny Eagle High School senior.

Collection boxes in Buxton are located at the Buxton Recycling Center, Buxton Town Hall, West Buxton Library and the Bar Mills Post Office. Boxes in Hollis are at the Salmon Falls Library, Hollis Town Hall and Hollis Center Library. Clynk bags for recycling returnables are also available upon request by contacting Linda at 929-5531 or buxtongc@gmail.com.

Women invited

to Harvest Blessing



Living Waters Christian Church is hosting a free event for women from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton.

The event is named Harvest Blessing with Pastor Brenda Cross. She has traveled in music evangelism and pioneered and served as a youth pastor with her husband at the Gospel Light Fellowship in West Bath.

This is a free event with door prizes and snacks with a variety of pumpkin-themed refreshments. An offering will be taken for Cross.