Buxton Notes

Rabies clinic

A dog and cat vaccination clinic is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Buxton Public Works garage, 215 Portland Road. The cost is $8 cash per vaccination.

Anyone from any community is welcome.

All dogs are required to be brought in on a leash and all cats must be in carriers. For faster service, pet owners are asked to take previous rabies vaccination certificates.

The clinic is sponsored by the Hollis Animal Clinic, the towns of Buxton and Hollis and Vacationland Dog Club. The garage is next door to Buxton Town Hall.

Recycle fundraiser

The Buxton Garden Club is collecting inkjet cartridges and any working or broken cell phones to fund a scholarship for a Bonny Eagle High School senior.

Collection boxes in Buxton are located at the Buxton Recycling Center, Buxton Town Hall, West Buxton Library and the Bar Mills Post Office. Boxes in Hollis are at the Salmon Falls Library, Hollis Town Hall and Hollis Center Library. Clynk bags available for recycling returnables upon request by contacting Linda at 929-5531 or buxtongc@gmail.com.



