Camp Sunshine slates 23 sessions for 2018

CASCO — Camp Sunshine is looking toward another year of supporting children who are battling life-threatening conditions along with their families.

The Casco camp, which provides retreats for children and their families, recently announced its 2018 schedule. The list includes 23 sessions throughout the upcoming year that are designed to help kids facing a specific challenge, including various types of cancer, sickle cell anemia, lupus, brain tumors and organ transplants. Also planned are bereavement programs for families who have lost children to an illness.

“Each year we look to enhance our sessions and events schedule to give our families the most rejuvenating experience possible,” the camp’s executive director, Michael Katz, said in a press release. “Next year’s sessions are going to be a lot of fun with the addition of the opening of our new Tropical Smoothie Café Sports Center.”

Applications for the various programs are available on the camp’s website, which says that its services are free of charge for the families.

Camp Sunshine was founded in 1984.

Activities on display at Camp Sunshine in Casco.