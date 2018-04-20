Candidates set for Lakes Region local races

LAKES REGION — The deadline for nomination papers has passed in all nine towns covered by the Lakes Region Weekly and, with the exception of possible write-ins, the candidates are set for upcoming local elections.

Of those nine towns, eight hold their local elections in May or June. Windham is the only one that holds elections for local positions in November.

In Bridgton, four candidates will vie for two seats on the Selectboard. Liston Eastman, Jacqueline Frye, Carmen Lone and current board member Robert McHatton Sr. all submitted papers. Selectboard Chairman Gregory Watkins is not on the ballot.

There are two, three-year terms on the Bridgton Planning Board, and only two people submitted papers: incumbent Deanna Miller and Catherine Pinkham, who is a board alternate.

There will be a race for the two-year Planning Board seat on the ballot, with alternates Charles Kenneth Gibbs and Diane Paul both submitting papers.

Despite two available seats in SAD 61, only incumbent Karla Swanson-Murphey has submitted papers. Todd Perreault is the only candidate for a three-year seat as a Water District Trustee.

In Casco, incumbent Grant Plummer and Robert MacDonald Jr. are running for the one Selectboard seat on the ballot. Eric Dibner is the only candidate on the ballot for Casco’s Open Space Council, as is Tuan Nguyen for SAD 61 School Board.

In Gray, three candidates are running for two seats on the Town Council, for which Vice Chairman Bruce Foshay, former chairman Lewis Mancini and Sharon Young are competing. Chairwoman Lynn Gallagher has decided not to run again.

Gray has two SAD 15 School Board seats on the ballot this year. Incumbent Sam Pfeifle and Richard True were the only people to submit papers. School Board Chairwoman Tina Martel said she is not running again after 10 years on the board to focus on preparing for her daughter’s wedding this year.

President and Treasurer Bruce Sawyer is the lone candidate for a five-year term on the Gray Water District.

Incumbents Members Rich Cebra and Jim Turpin are the only two candidates on the ballot for two, three-year vacancies on the Naples Selectboard.

SAD 61 Board member Beth Chaplin is the only candidate for the three-year School Board seat on the ballot this year.

Three people are vying for two spots on the Naples Planning Board: Chairman Larry Anton as well as members Robert E. Fogg and Stephen P. Smith.

Despite four Budget Committee seats on the ballot, only Kent Uicker submitted papers. No one is on the ballot for the two available Transfer Station Council seats.

In New Gloucester, there are three candidates on the ballot for two Selectboard seats: Council Chairwoman Linda Chase, board member Stephen Hathorne and Budget Committee member Karen Gilles.

Chase was initially set to be termed out under an ordinance passed at last year’s town meeting, but the Selectboard recently voted 3-2 to find the ordinance is legally invalid. Chase voted to overturn the term limits ordinance and Hathorne voted against the measure.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said Gilles is the daughter of Selectboard member Lenora Conger, but there is no prohibition on a mother and daughter serving together on the board.

New Gloucester also has two available SAD 15 school board seats. Jason Hart is the only candidate on the ballot for a full three-year term, and Laura Sturgis is the only candidate for a partial term. Water District Chairman Dan Bannon is the only candidate for the water district’s one available seat.

Raymond has one seat open on the Selectboard, and Budget/Finance Committee Chairman Marshall Bullock is running unopposed. That board seat is held by Joe Bruno, who has decided not to run for reelection.

Raymond also has one RSU 14 School Board seat on the ballot, with Katie Leveille and Jacob Stoddard both running for the seat currently held by School Board Chairwoman Diana Froisland.

There are also three, three-year seats on the Raymond Budget/Finance Committee, for which Sheila Bourque, member Robert Gosselin and Kevin Oliver have turned in papers. There’s an additional two-year seat on the committee for which Crystal Rogers is the only candidate on the ballot.

Sebago has three people running for one seat on the Selectboard: incumbent Edythe Harnden, Christopher Harrington and David McCarthy. Audrey Douglass is the only candidate for a three-year term on the Sebago School Board, while Donelle Allen and David Sheldrick are running for one, two-year seat on the school board.

There are two Sebago Budget Committee seats on the ballot, with three candidates: member Gerald Holt, Edward Fitzgerald and James Libby.

In Standish, Town Council Chairwoman Kimberly Pomerleau is being challenged by Christine Gamarsh for a three-year at-large seat. Councilor Isabel Higgins is running unopposed for a three-year term in Area 1.

Of the five available Planning Board seats, there is one contested race between appointed incumbent Deborah Boxer and Patricia Knight for a one-year, at-large seat. Chairman Adam Higgins and appointed incumbents Jolene Whittimore and Charles Brown are each running unopposed and an open Area 2 seat has no candidates on the ballot.

There are also a total of six Standish Budget Committee seats available, but only incumbent Todd Delaney returned papers.

