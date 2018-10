Vermont sculptor Miles Chapin poses next to his “Cascade” after an Oct. 13 dedication ceremony in downtown Westbrook. Through a donation from the Warren Memorial Foundation, Westbrook Arts & Culture hired Chapin to create the piece. As a youth Chapin, whose grandparents and great-grandparents lived in the city, was fascinated by the movement of water. The piece, he said, represents water flowing over a millstone, as well as the community flowing together toward a better future.