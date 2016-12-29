Celebrate and be sociable

Celebrate the New Year by getting involved with a group of people who have the same interests as you. It’s comfortable to discuss topics without having to explain them first!

Perhaps you have an interest in knitting. Many local libraries offer knitting “groups” where lessons aren’t taught, but you can pick up new ideas and talk with others about whatever you like.

Don’t become a recluse just because it’s winter. In Windham, the Parks and Recreation Department offers the convenience of a Wednesday morning “shopping bus” that will pick you up and take you to a nearby grocery store, bank or even a medical appointment – all in North Windham. It’s very convenient and you don’t even have to warm up the car. Call 892-1905 for more information.

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., in Gorham (at the Little Falls Activity Center) is a drop-in center, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

On Monday, Jan. 9, at 11:30 a.m., the monthly luncheon will be held. The menu includes a variety of soups, chowder, stews, chili, rolls, corn bread and dessert, all for $5. At 12:15, the guest speaker will be weatherman Tom Johnston (perhaps better known as TJ Thunder) from Channel 6. Tom is a certified broadcast meteorologist in his third year at News Center.

The center received a “Creative Aging Grant” from The Maine Arts Commission to fund a six-week ceramics class for seniors at The Center. The course will be taught in January and February by Windham sculptor Anne Alexander. Participants will learn to model and construct functional objects out of clay, which will then be painted with beautiful glazes. Call Blanche at 892-5604 to sign up and to get more information. There is a $15 charge for the entire session for supplies.

Ongoing daily activities include Mahjong, crafts, card games, walking in the gym at the Center, art workshop, memoir group and much more. Stop in and see what it’s all about. The coffee pot is on!

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.