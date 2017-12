Kadence Mae Mains and Brilee Ann Mains will appear in Raymond Village Community Church’s 11th Annual Family Candlelight Christmas Pageant at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the church, 27 Main St. This year’s pageant features 16 young people, from preschoolers to high schoolers, from Raymond, Windham and other area towns, along with adult narrators, the church choir and a youth soloist. All are welcome. For further information, call 650-7845.