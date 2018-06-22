Church to dedicate window art

Raymond Village Community Church will dedicate seven, 15-foot pairs of window panel art during its Sunday service at 10 a.m. June 24. Members of the congregation, including, from left, Deb Feagans, Martha Morrison, Laurie Lambert, the Rev. Nancy Foran, Judy Munson and Fran Mains, over two years created the panels to depict seven major passages from the Bible. The panels can be closed to darken the church during special services, and when open look like stained glass. The church is located at 27 Main St.

