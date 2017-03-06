Cigarette likely cause of fatal fire in Bridgton

BRIDGTON – Smoking is the suspected cause of an apartment fire that killed 73-year-old Randall Harmon last Friday night at the Pikes Farms apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to Harmon’s second floor apartment in Bridgton around 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, and found Harmon’s body on the floor, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office believe that his clothing caught fire after falling asleep in a chair with a cigarette.

Authorities say that the other seven apartment units in the complex located at 116 High Street were alerted by smoke detectors and were evacuated without injury. Only Harmon’s apartment was damaged in the fire.