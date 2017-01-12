City council likes police chief's hiring incentive plan

WESTBROOK — The City Council gave its first OK Monday to a hiring incentive program for the Police Department that is designed to cut training costs and attract more experienced officers to the force.

The program was unanimously approved Jan. 9, but still needs to go before the council for a second reading. City Council Chairman Brendan Rielly was absent from the meeting.

The council on Monday also moved the acceptance of Landing Road as a public way to a second reading.

The hiring incentive program, which was presented to the councilors by Police Chief Janine Roberts, would allow the department to save money in training costs by hiring more experienced police officers. The department estimates that the program could save $21,000-$36,000 per vacant position.

The police department has three open positions it’s trying to fill as soon as possible. The department currently employs 37 officers, including the chief and captains.

The program proposes a signing bonus of $14,000 for certified police officers who have at least five years of experience. The bonus would be split so the officer would receive $7,000 when hired and $7,000 after one year with the department.

Roberts said the goal of the program, aside from saving money, is to “bring those more experienced, more mature, good quality candidates to our work force.”

Training for an experienced officer takes eight weeks, but for a new officer it’s 30 weeks, according to Roberts. When a new officer is hired, they must first train at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and then continue training in Westbrook. They are paid by Westbrook for the entirety of the training.

Roberts said the cost to taxpayers while an officer is in training is a little over $63,000.

City Administrator Jerre Bryant said in addition to saving money, the program will also save time because there’s less training needed.

“Aside from acclimating to Westbrook, they’ll be ready to go immediately,” he said.

The council on Monday also unanimously approved a first reading of accepting Landing Road as a public street. The issue still needs to be officially approved at a second reading.

The street connects Stroudwater and Spring streets and was privately funded by the senior housing development that includes the Avita of Stroudwater memory care facility and Stroudwater Lodge.

In a memo to councilors, Bryant said the street, which was recently paved and completed, is a “much needed connection of two major travel corridors.”

The entrance onto Landing Road from Stroudwater Street is next to the former site of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. The road provides access to the newly constructed building for the organization, which was completed last month.

The entrance to the new road from Spring Street is located across from Blue Spruce Farm.

Landing Road has been inspected and recommended for acceptance by City Engineer Eric Dudley.

Councilor Ann Peoples said she’s glad to see the road finally in place.

“It’s taken awhile, but we’ve finally gotten there,” she said. “I’m pleased that I’m finally back (on the City Council) now to see this come to fruition.”

