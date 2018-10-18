City Hall open for absentee voting

WESTBROOK — With Election Day soon approaching, City Hall, located at 2 York St., will be open now through early November for voter registration and absentee voting.

The City Clerk’s Office will register voters and conduct absentee voting Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 1, and will stay open late, from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1.

It will also be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 27. “This is new, and we’re hoping to get a good turnout from the public,” City Clerk Angela Holmes said of the Saturday session.

The last day to obtain an absentee ballot or vote absentee is Nov. 1. Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the Westbrook voter hotline at 591-8116, visiting the City Clerk’s Office or by ordering through the state’s online absentee ballot request system.

Absentee ballots must be cast by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.