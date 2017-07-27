City, town transportation projects funded

WESTBROOK — Improvements to William Clarke Drive and to Gorham’s downtown traffic signals and intersections are included in a nearly $10 million package of transportation projects to be funded over the next five years.

Funding of $2.3 million is earmarked for work on William Clark Drive from Mechanic Street to Conant Street.

For the Gorham project, $710,600 has been allotted.

The Policy Committee of the Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System, or PACTS, voted July 20 to fund the highway, traffic signal, sidewalk and pathway projects in greater Portland.

PACTS and the Maine Department of Transportation reviewed 21 applications for funding. Three-quarters of the $9.9 million awarded comes from a two-year Federal Highway Administration grant; the rest of the money is locally funded.