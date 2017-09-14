City will borrow $1M less for school expansion

WESTBROOK — The city is expected to reduce borrowing for the school expansion project by over $1 million.

The winning bid for the project, awarded in July, was $8 million less than $27.3 million bond Westbrook voters approved in November.

Arthur C. Dudley Contractor Builder Inc. of Standish successfully bid close to $19.5 million for the project, which includes the renovations of Saccarappa School and Westbrook Middle School.

Despite the difference between the bid and the bond, Superintendent Peter Lancia said the total project came in under budget by only $2.8 million. Within the $27.3 million bond was $22.3 million allotted for construction, which is what contractors bid on. The remaining bond money had been allotted for architectural, building, and legal fees.

Lancia said of the $2.8 million in savings, over $1 million won’t be borrowed and the rest will be used for amenities, such as playground equipment and new doors.

Although construction started on the schools back in July, groundbreaking ceremonies were held last week so students could be present. On Sept. 7, first at WMS and then at Saccarappa, Lancia and school and city officials spoke about the projects.

“I’m so excited we’re here for the breaking of ground, which has already been broken,” Lancia said to the fifth grade class at WMS.

The superintendent thanked the students for the adjustments they’ve had to make this school year while construction is in progress.

“Thank you to the students, faculty, and administrators at Westbrook Middle School for the changes you’ve made,” Lancia said.

Four portable classroom trailers, each containing two classrooms, are being used at the middle school this year. Lancia on Monday said this “is a challenge because (students) need to walk across the parking lot to go to the bathroom or to go to a different classroom.”

School Committee member Veronica Bates, a member of the building committee, told students the inconvenience will be worth it when the renovations are complete.

“I think when it’s all said and done you guys will all be very happy,” she said.

WMS Principal Laurie Wood said she’s grateful the community supports the project and that the students are lucky to be given a renovated school.

“This facility is a gift as it stands,” she said. “That gift has just been enormously expanded.”

Twelve new classrooms will be added to Westbrook Middle School, which opened in 2010 at 471 Stroudwater St. Although the building is relatively new, it’s considered over capacity by more than 100 students. A third floor will be added to the school and an addition will be built up along one side of the building.

Saccarappa School, which is almost 70 years old, is the larger of the two projects. The elementary school, located at 110 Huntress Ave., will more than double in size. Twelve new general classrooms will be added, as well as 12 special education classrooms. There will also be a new library, cafeteria, a full-size gymnasium, music and art rooms, a playground and athletic fields. Existing parts of the school also will be upgraded and renovated.

Lancia said he expects the middle school project to take 12 months to complete and the Saccarappa School project to take 18 months. On Monday he said students have done a good job so far of handling the construction happening around them.

“They’ve been troopers,” Lancia said. “They’re pretty excited I think.”

School Committee member Noreen Poitras, left, Superintendent Peter Lancia, Mayor Mike Sanphy, student Isaiah Tardif, and School Committee member Veronica Bates participated in a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 7 at Westbrook Middle School.

Westbrook Middle School Principal Laurie Wood addresses students, school staff, and city administrators Sept. 7 in a groundbreaking ceremony for the school expansion project, which also includes renovations at Saccarappa Elementary School.