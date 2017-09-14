City's first public art installation gets OK

WESTBROOK — The City Council has given preliminary approval to the city’s first public art installation.

The council on Monday unanimously approved a proposal from Westbrook Arts and Culture to install a sculpture downtown. The proposal is expected to receive final approval Oct. 2.

“Westbrook Arts and Culture is thrilled to present this piece in support of our mission to vitalize Westbrook by supporting the city’s cultural assets, integrating arts and culture into community life and showcasing Westbrook as a great place to live and visit,” the organization’s president Andy Curran said Monday night.

The sculpture, which is currently untitled, has been designed and will be made by artist Miles Chapin, of Putney, Vermont. According to his website, Chapin has created other sculptures that are on display in Maine as well. Councilors on Sept. 11 were shown a scale model of the sculpture, which was made of white plaster. The actual sculpture will be made of granite from a Maine quarry.

The piece features a cylinder near its base, which Chapin envisions as a mill stone, and curved intertwined pieces, which represent the waves of a river. It will be installed in Vallee Square near the River Walk pedestrian bridge.

Once the project receives final council approval, Chapin will begin working on the sculpture, which will be completed next year. The sculpture will be 2 feet wide, 5 feet long and 8 feet tall and weigh 20,000 pounds. It will be coated with an anti-graffiti spray and will be “basically maintenance free,” Curran said.

The sculpture will be installed at no cost to the city or residents. The Warren Memorial Foundation donated $50,000 to fund the project.

Curran said Westbrook Arts and Culture has wanted to install public art in Westbrook for some time. He said a committee, comprised of himself, Rebecca Albert, Abigail Cioffi, Jamie Grant and Caren-Marie Michel, was formed two years ago to select a piece of public art.

There was “an extensive selection process,” Curran said, although he didn’t say how many artists had been considered. The committee followed the process used by the Maine Arts Commission and was assisted by Julie Horn, the visual arts director for the commission.

The councilors thanked Westbrook Arts and Culture for its work in selecting the piece and for wanting to bring public art to the city. Council President Brendan Rielly said “it will be a beautiful addition” to Westbook.

Curran and the rest of his committee, who were all present at the council meeting, said they are looking forward to having the sculpture installed next year.

“We’re beyond excited about it and the process was really fascinating,” Curran said. “We’re so excited to place this in the downtown.”

Westbrook Arts and Culture is proposing to install a sculpture based on this model, seen here from the front, downtown in Vallee Square. The model is made of white plaster, but the sculpture itself will be made of granite.

The back of the sculpture will be visible from the River Walk pedestrian bridge in downtown Westbrook.