Class of 2018: Multi-talented Buxton grad 'moves to own beat'

March Steiger will study classical music performance at University of Southern Maine following Bonny Eagle High School graduation Friday.

STANDISH — A multi-talented performer in multiple high school shows, March Steiger will take her final Bonny Eagle bow when she receives her diploma on Friday.

“I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life,” March Steiger said last week

Steiger, daughter of Tim and Gloria Steiger of Buxton, will graduate with about 245 classmates at 6 p.m. June 8, at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

“She’s very talented as a singer, songwriter and is very involved in the drama club/Thespian society,” Principal Lori Napolitano said. Steiger is “a really cool kid who does a lot and is a great student.”

Allen Thomas, Bonny Eagle choral director and music education teacher, said Steiger has been a member of the audition chorus for four years.

“March is very entertaining, has a great sense of humor and is always full of energy, but moves to her own beat for sure,” Thomas said.

Besides extracurricular school activities, Steiger took dance lessons at the Centre of Movement in Gorham. “She’s a very talented young lady,” Vicki Lloyd, director at the center, said. “Very delightful, many talents.”

Steiger will continue her education at the University of Southern Maine, where she will major in classical music performance with a minor in linguistics.

In an audition for acceptance at USM, she sang four selections, one in English and three in Italian.

“I want to pursue that moment when you hear the music and your whole world lights up,” she recalled saying in the university interview.

She has sung in the Southern Maine Children’s Chorus, and she performed at Disney World in Florida with the Bonny Eagle audition chorus.

In high school drama performances, Steiger has played in two musicals, two other plays, and three one-act plays, one of which won the state championship last year.

She also was once selected to perform with a large choir in a New Jersey festival. “It was an important instance in my life,” she said.

Thomas said Steiger has an “incredible ear for music” and has been the leader of the tenor section at Bonny Eagle for three years. “She has a wide vocal range and could easily sing alto or soprano, but she loves to sing tenor,” Thomas said.

Steiger hopes to perform with the university’s Chamber Singers.

Thomas said March has always been at “the right place, at the right time, in the right concert dress, and ready to give her best.”

In academics, she was enrolled in Bonny Eagle honor classes. Steiger speaks Spanish, reads Italian “a little bit” and said she is eager to learn French. “Singing in French is one of my favorite things,” she said.

Steiger was recently inducted into the Language Honor Society at Bonny Eagle.

As a graduate, she’ll miss her friends and performing arts family at Bonny Eagle.

“I’m surely going to miss March, not just because she’s talented, but because she’s an awesome person and a lot of fun to have around,” Thomas said.

Steiger offered some advice for next year’s Bonny Eagle seniors. “Regardless of the workload, do as much as you can, workwise and activity wise,” she said.

In addition to a packed academic and activities schedule, Steiger has written prose, poetry and music along with artwork painting.

“If I were a bagel, I’d be an everything bagel,” she jested.

