Class of 2018: Westbrook grad fashions future in business

WESTBROOK — A small resale business he started two years ago has paved the way for Westbrook High School senior Ryan Shackley to attend Babson College, one of the top business schools in the country.

“It was ranked really high in entrepreneurship, business and international business and all the different aspects of business,” Shackley said of the school of 3,000 students in Wellsley, Massachusetts. “That intrigued me. I thought, if I could go to the place people said is the best, I should try.”

Babson showed up on Shackley’s radar after a conversation with Westbrook High School aspirations coordinator Nicole Sturgis, who noticed Shackley’s passion for business entrepreneurship. Since his sophomore year, Shackley has been operating a small business of reselling designer shoes and trendy clothes through eBay. Shackley had originally been interested in engineering or forensics.

“She helped me realize when I talked about my business I had a passion for that, and said I should definitely get into that field and do something that I’ll enjoy every day,” said Shackley, who finished in the top 10 percent of his class. He will be among the 200 students who will graduate at 6 p.m. Saturday June 9 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

“Ryan was definitely pushed by teachers all throughout high school, telling him he would be a good engineer, but when I met with him and when we talked about his business, I could see his eyes light up and his whole body language change. That’s when I dug into that interest,” Sturgis said.

She said Babson is difficult to get into, with less than a quarter of applicants accepted.

“It was incredible he was accepted,” Sturgis said, adding she believes Shackley is the first Westbrook student to attend the school.

Upon visiting Babson earlier this school year, Shackley knew it was the place for him.

“It was a beautiful campus. It was one of the few schools I visited and I knew right off it was the one for me,” said Shackley, who also looked into attending Rochester Polytechnic Institute, the University of Maine, University of New Hampshire, University of Southern Maine, Husson University and Northeastern University.

Westbrook High School Principal Kelli Deveaux said Shackley will fit in well at Babson.

“He is the perfect fit for Babson. I think it is the perfect match,” Deveaux said.

Shackley first became interested in the business of fashion his freshman year when his older brother Stephen, a 2016 Westbrook High School graduate, started getting into designer shoes and clothing. Stephen Shackley is studying business administration at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Halfway through his sophomore year he began buying in-demand shoes and clothes from thrift shops in the area and reselling them.

“It was a way to not only make some money, but it was cool to come into contact with things you see a professional athlete of musician wear,” he said.

At first he was focused on reselling Jordan, Supreme or new Nike or Adidas merchandise, but more recently started reselling older items, like vintage Nike T-shirts.

“It depends on what’s hot,” Shackley said of his offerings. “You just have to follow trends. A lot of famous people have been wearing older, more vintage type of stuff.”

Deveaux said Shackley is known for much more than his business acumen.

“Ryan is sort of that generally well-rounded student who is engaged in all matters of things in terms of academics and activities. He has a great sense of humor and a great way about him,” she said.

Deveaux said throughout high school Shackley challenged himself in advanced placement classes in math, science and the humanities, as well as in business classes at Westbrook Regional Vocational Center.

Guidance counselor Marianne Smith said Shackley is a “highly motivated and very bright” student.

Academics is only one side of Shackley. He also excels athletically. He was captain of this year’s soccer, wrestling and lacrosse teams and in December won his 100th wrestling match, making him only the 20th Westbrook wrestler to reach that milestone. Deveaux said what she is most proud of is two of the teams captained by Shackley, soccer and wrestling, have won the Maine Principal Association’s sportsmanship awards.

“I think that speaks to Ryan’s character,” Deveaux said.

Shackley is undecided on whether he will play sports in college. He may try out for the lacrosse team or just focus on his business classes.

“I really want to own my own business someday. If not that, have some sort of responsibility running it, even if not in my own name,” he said.

Deveaux said while many of Shackley’s peers have chosen to pursue careers in science or the medical field, “he is one of the few that has signaled out business and entrepreneurship as a passion,” she said.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 781-3661 x 125 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews

Ryan Shackley will be attending Babson College in the fall.