Class of 2019: G-NG athlete hopes to coach

NEW GLOUCESTER — After four years on the varsity teams for both soccer and baseball, a graduating Gray-New Gloucester senior plans to attend college and one day coach baseball.

Nick McCann of New Gloucester will graduate from G-NG High School on June 8 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, along with approximately 160 other graduates.

He was homeschooled by his mom Sarah from first grade through eighth grade.

“I didn’t have a very good experience in first grade, and I just couldn’t deal with it,” he said. He decided to attend G-NG High School for the social aspect that public school provides.

Once there, he was a starting player on both the varsity soccer and baseball teams for all four years. He made the All-Conference team for baseball last year and said he has broken many school records for baseball.

“I started soccer when I was 5 or 6, and I was 2 or 3 when I started baseball. It just started going off from there,” McCann said. “I want to have fun and also be competitive and have friends that like the same things.”

McCann also took part in the school’s Unified Basketball team for three years, assisting players with disabilities.

In addition, McCann participated in the school’s fall production of “Beauty and the Beast,” where he played a variety of roles.

He said he “always had stage fright,” but one of his teachers asked him to help out with the show one day, and he stayed on.

“I got up there, there were four shows and I didn’t have any stage fright. It was really fun,” he said.

McCann works at McCann Fabrication in New Gloucester, which his dad Rick owns. In addition to detailing cars, he tends to the veterans monument in front of the business, which includes “cleaning, putting up the flags, mowing around it, keeping it looking nice.”

High school principal Ted Finn called McCann “a well-rounded type of student.”

“He always gives 100-plus percent of himself, whether that be in the classroom, on the stage or on the field,” he said. “You sometimes kind of wish you had a whole school of Nicks.”

McCann is not yet sure which college he will attend. He has offers from both the University of Southern Maine and Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire. But he says he’s “really into sports and coaching” and “would like to coach either high school or college baseball.”

Looking back on his time in high school, he said, “I’m going to miss a lot of it. I’m going to miss the classes that I took. The last four years have gone by so fast.”

Despite the stress of the moment, he said he is “very happy that I’m moving on to the next chapter of life. I’ve made a lot of good friends that I think I’m going to stay connected to for the rest of our lives.”

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Nick McCann is a catcher on GNG’s baseball team.