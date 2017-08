The Mountainview Woodies Classic Boat Club will hold its annual Classic Boat & Car show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12 at the Naples Causeway. The event will once again feature “amphicar” water demonstrations with amphibious cars like the one pictured above. More information on the two-day event is available at mountainviewwoodies.org.