Clerk appointed Sebago town manager

SEBAGO — Sebago residents will have a new town manager starting in July, but her face will be familiar.

Town Clerk Michele Bukoveckas will take over for Jim Smith, who is retiring at the end of June, according to an announcement from the town.

Bukoveckas will start in her new role effective July 1. The town Board of Selectmen made the decision to appoint Bukoveckas, who has served as town clerk and tax collector for 19 years.

In the press release, Bukoveckas called the new position an “honor” and said that she is “truly excited with this opportunity and will work tirelessly on behalf of the town and its wonderful citizens.”

“Michele brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and has earned the full trust and confidence of the Select Board and as such we anticipate a smooth transition under her leadership,” said Select Board Chairman Ann Farley, who is running for re-election on the May 30 ballot.

Farley also noted that Bukoveckas has had a “key role in developing the municipal budget and Town Report over her many years of service to the town.”

Bukoveckas is married and lives in Baldwin. She has one grown child and her interests include running marathons, reading and golfing. She is a graduate of the University of New England and previously served as the Welfare Director for the City of Saco.

Bukoveckas says she will deal with determining her replacement as town clerk in July when she assumes her new role.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Michele Bukoveckas